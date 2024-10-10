Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Up 437.5% in September

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresh2 Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Fresh2 Group Stock Down 1.4 %

About Fresh2 Group

Shares of Fresh2 Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 108,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $18.00.

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

