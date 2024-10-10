FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,334.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,941,740 shares in the company, valued at $485,435. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 212,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $48,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,403,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,941,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,435. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,282,137 shares of company stock worth $304,558. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

FTCI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 543,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

