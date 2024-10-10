Fusionist (ACE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.98 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00003258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $75.98 million and $8.38 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 1.9832579 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $8,283,260.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

