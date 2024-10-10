FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Titan International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.79. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 582.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 236,287 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

