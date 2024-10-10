Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GLPG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Galapagos Stock Down 1.3 %
Galapagos stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.