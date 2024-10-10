Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 720,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 5.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

