Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 560.0% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,318. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.48. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.