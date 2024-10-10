Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.