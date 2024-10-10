Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
