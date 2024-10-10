Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 49198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
