Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,492,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 712,584 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

