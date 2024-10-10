Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Financial Survey

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Carmell has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47% Globus Medical 1.82% 8.70% 6.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Carmell and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carmell and Globus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Medical 0 3 8 0 2.73

Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Carmell.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carmell and Globus Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $12,320.00 724.22 -$15.44 million N/A N/A Globus Medical $2.24 billion 4.26 $122.87 million $0.64 110.08

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Carmell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

