Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178.48 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $178.48 million and approximately $727,259.37 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,483,830 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
