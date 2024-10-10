Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.90.

Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,000.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

