Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$79.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.72 and a 52-week high of C$82.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

