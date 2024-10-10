Greg Fitzgerald Buys 20,498 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($259,142.36).

Vistry Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 944.50 ($12.36) on Thursday. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 668 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.79). The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,293.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,327.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

