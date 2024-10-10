Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 29,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 111,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Guardion Health Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Announces Dividend

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Guardion Health Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is -124.38%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

