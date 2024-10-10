Guggenheim Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $665.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $600.00 to $665.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $605.33.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $590.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.36. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total value of $453,785.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,669.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at $62,254,449.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,412 shares of company stock worth $140,058,708 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,733,731,000 after buying an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,152,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,383,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.