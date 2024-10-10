Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HAN opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The stock has a market cap of £92.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.88. Hansa Investment has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.17).

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

