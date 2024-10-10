HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $557.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.73. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Insider Activity

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HONE

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.