Head to Head Comparison: CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.19

Profitability

CBL & Associates Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 5.66% 9.16% 1.23% Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.74%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.