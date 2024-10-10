Head-To-Head Review: Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) vs. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) and Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pacific Green Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pacific Green Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is more favorable than Pacific Green Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 98.4% of Pacific Green Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pacific Green Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.53 billion 4.05 $112.70 million $0.71 51.13 Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($46.22) -0.01

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Green Technologies. Pacific Green Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Pacific Green Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 8.80% 12.82% 7.61% Pacific Green Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Pacific Green Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels. It also provides ENVI-Marine, a scrubber for application in diesel exhaust emissions. Pacific Green Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

