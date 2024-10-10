HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

HelloFresh Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

