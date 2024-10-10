Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.54. 2,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 413,849 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,136,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

