Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 64.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $46,683,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

