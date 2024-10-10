Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.10 and last traded at C$32.09, with a volume of 17188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.00 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.640041 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

