Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 149614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $3,285,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

