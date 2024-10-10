Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Holiday Island Price Performance

Shares of Holiday Island stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

