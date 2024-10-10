Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,081. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.03. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

