Horizen Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.74 or 0.00013002 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $120.09 million and $3.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,524,138 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

