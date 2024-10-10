Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $364.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.00.

Shares of HUM traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $158,813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after buying an additional 446,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

