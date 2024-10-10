Humana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 9,271 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.86.

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.35 and a 200-day moving average of $341.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

