Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,499,000 shares, an increase of 365.3% from the September 15th total of 966,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 428.5 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 5,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,876. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

