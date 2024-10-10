IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.05. 408,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 860,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

