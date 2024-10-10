Ilian Iliev Buys 18,335 Shares of EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC) Stock

EMV Capital plc (LON:EMVC – Get Free Report) insider Ilian Iliev purchased 18,335 shares of EMV Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,084.25 ($13,197.55).
EMV Capital Price Performance
EMV Capital plc has a 52-week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.72).
About EMV Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMV Capital
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for EMV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.