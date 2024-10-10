Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

