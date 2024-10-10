Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £158.22 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,758 ($23.01) per share, for a total transaction of £158.22 ($207.07).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,816 ($23.77) on Thursday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.24). The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,977.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,736.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14,426.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

