Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $25,254,826.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in Airbnb by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.