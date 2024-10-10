Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $47,668.72 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.20 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.36 and a 200-day moving average of $323.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

