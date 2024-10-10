Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$69.35 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$598.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.5181371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

