Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $785,306.25 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CRNX opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.63.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.
View Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.