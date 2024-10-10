Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$199,868.50 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$199,868.50.

Pierre St-Laurent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00.

Empire Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$41.48.

Empire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC raised their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

