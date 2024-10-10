Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 11,764 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $67,995.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Joby Aviation last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

