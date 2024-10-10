Insider Selling: KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Sells 74,000 Shares of Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$22,200.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KDA Group alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 48,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,550.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 153,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$46,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$48,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.

KDA Group Stock Performance

KDA stock remained flat at C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. KDA Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.