Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading Down 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 66.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,558,269,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,298% from the average session volume of 111,491,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £247,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.