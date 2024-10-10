inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $492,565.85

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $82.15 million and $492,565.85 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,134.46 or 0.99948982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00306339 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $270,921.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

