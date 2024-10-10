Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

