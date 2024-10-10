Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 313642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 203,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

