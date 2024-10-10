Iofina (LON:IOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 246344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Iofina in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Iofina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iofina

Iofina Trading Up 2.7 %

Iofina Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.72. The company has a market capitalization of £35.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,874.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.