iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,422,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 320,933 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.75.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.