Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JACK opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $843.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

