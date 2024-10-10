Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in eBay by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,256 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in eBay by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 712,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $4,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

